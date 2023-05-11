Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Looking to wager on Tolvanen's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +8.

In 17 of 61 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tolvanen has a point in 27 games this year (out of 61), including multiple points three times.

Tolvanen has posted an assist in a game 11 times this season in 61 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tolvanen has an implied probability of 40% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 13 31 Points 5 18 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

