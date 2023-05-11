Jared McCann will be in action Thursday when his Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on McCann's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jared McCann vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 16:20 on the ice per game.

McCann has a goal in 34 games this year out of 79 games played, including multiple goals five times.

McCann has a point in 48 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 17 of them.

McCann has an assist in 26 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that McCann hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

McCann has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

McCann Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 79 Games 10 70 Points 5 40 Goals 3 30 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.