Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Eberle in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Eberle has averaged 16:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In Eberle's 82 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Eberle has a point in 42 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 16 of them.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Eberle has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Eberle goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.7% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 10 63 Points 7 20 Goals 4 43 Assists 3

