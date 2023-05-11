How to Watch the Kraken vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2.
You can watch the Stars try to defeat the the Kraken on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/9/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|6-3 DAL
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
