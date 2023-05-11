The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2.

You can watch the Stars try to defeat the the Kraken on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players