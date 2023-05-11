Thursday's playoff slate includes the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+165) in this matchup against the Stars (-200).

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 5.5 combined goals in 47 of 92 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 19 of their 26 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (73.1%).

This season the Kraken have nine wins in the 23 games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 6-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Seattle has a record of 5-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.2 3.1

