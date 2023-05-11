Player prop bet odds for Jason Robertson, Jared McCann and others are listed when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -286)

McCann's 70 points are important for Seattle. He has put up 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 2 0 0 0 0 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Vince Dunn has totaled 64 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +215, Under Odds: -270)

Jordan Eberle's 20 goals and 43 assists add up to 63 points this season.

Eberle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 7 1 0 1 2 at Stars May. 4 1 0 1 4 at Stars May. 2 1 1 2 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

Robertson has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 109 points in 82 games.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

Jamie Benn has 78 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2

