Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Dunn against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus rating of +28, while averaging 23:40 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 81 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dunn has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 16 times.

Dunn has an assist in 39 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

The implied probability that Dunn hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 64 Points 10 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 10

