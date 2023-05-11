Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Gourde's props? Here is some information to help you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

Gourde has scored a goal in 13 of 81 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 38 of 81 games this year, Gourde has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Gourde has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gourde has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 48 Points 6 14 Goals 5 34 Assists 1

