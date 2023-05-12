The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.
  • Los Angeles' outings this year have an average total of 233.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The Lakers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State has played 66 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.
  • Golden State's games this year have had a 236.1-point total on average, 15.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Golden State's ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.
  • The Warriors have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Golden State has won four of its 16 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
  • Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1
Warriors 66 80.5% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.
  • At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.
  • When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Golden State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
  • The Warriors have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
  • Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) this year.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38
Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
29-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 31-19
32-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
31-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-12
33-18
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-9

