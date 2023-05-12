Friday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (17-19) against the Seattle Mariners (18-19) at Comerica Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on May 12.

The Mariners will give the ball to Marco Gonzales (2-0, 4.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matthew Boyd (2-2, 5.28 ERA).

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 13, or 52%, of those games.

Seattle is 12-11 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 157 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.40 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

