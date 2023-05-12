Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Tigers on May 12, 2023
Javier Baez and Ty France are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners play at Comerica Park on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).
Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Gonzales Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales (2-0) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.
- Gonzales has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 8
|5.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- France has 10 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 18 RBI (37 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashing .270/.357/.387 on the year.
- France has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 10 walks and 17 RBI (37 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.348/.563 so far this season.
- Kelenic brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 10
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Báez Stats
- Baez has 32 hits with six doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .256/.319/.376 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 9
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torkelson Stats
- Spencer Torkelson has 32 hits with eight doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .241/.293/.368 on the season.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 9
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|May. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
