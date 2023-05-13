Adam Larsson and the Seattle Kraken meet the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Larsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

Larsson's plus-minus this season, in 23:38 per game on the ice, is +27.

Larsson has a goal in eight of 82 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Larsson has a point in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Larsson has an assist in 23 of 82 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Larsson has an implied probability of 36.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 11 33 Points 5 8 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

