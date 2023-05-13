Eeli Tolvanen and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 61 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 14:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Tolvanen has netted a goal in a game 17 times this season in 61 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 27 of 61 games this season, Tolvanen has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tolvanen has an assist in 11 of 61 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tolvanen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 24.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 61 Games 14 31 Points 5 18 Goals 3 13 Assists 2

