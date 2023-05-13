Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Schwartz in that upcoming Kraken-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:25 per game on the ice, is -17.

Schwartz has scored a goal in a game 19 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schwartz has a point in 30 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 17 of 71 games this season, Schwartz has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Schwartz's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 10 40 Points 4 21 Goals 3 19 Assists 1

