The Dallas Stars take the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this decisive matchup, with -155 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Kraken (+135) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 24 (44.4%).

Seattle is 16-10 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has gone over the total just once over its past 10 games.

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken's 252 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.