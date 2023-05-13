Player props are available for Jason Robertson and Jared McCann, among others, when the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Stars Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

McCann is one of the top offensive options for Seattle with 70 points (0.9 per game), with 40 goals and 30 assists in 79 games (playing 16:20 per game).

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 7 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 4 0 0 0 0 at Stars May. 2 0 0 0 0

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 64 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 50 assists in 81 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars May. 9 0 2 2 1 vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3

Jordan Eberle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)

Seattle's Jordan Eberle is among the leading scorers on the team with 63 total points (20 goals and 43 assists).

Eberle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 11 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars May. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars May. 7 1 0 1 2 at Stars May. 4 1 0 1 4 at Stars May. 2 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 109 points. He has 46 goals and 63 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 0 3 3 2 at Kraken May. 9 0 1 1 3 at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Jamie Benn has 33 goals and 45 assists to total 78 points (1.0 per game).

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 11 0 1 1 1 at Kraken May. 9 1 1 2 2 at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3

