Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (17-20) and Seattle Mariners (19-19) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 9-7 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (1-0) for the Mariners and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

Seattle has entered six games this season favored by -175 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 166 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule