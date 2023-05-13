Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers (17-20) and Seattle Mariners (19-19) squaring off at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 9-7 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 13.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Miller (1-0) for the Mariners and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.
  • Seattle has entered six games this season favored by -175 or more and is 5-1 in those contests.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
  • Seattle ranks 17th in the majors with 166 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 7 Astros W 3-1 Bryce Miller vs Brandon Bielak
May 8 Rangers L 2-1 Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
May 9 Rangers W 5-0 George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
May 10 Rangers L 4-3 Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
May 12 @ Tigers W 9-2 Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
May 13 @ Tigers - Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
May 14 @ Tigers - Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
May 15 @ Red Sox - George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
May 16 @ Red Sox - Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
May 17 @ Red Sox - Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
May 19 @ Braves - Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder

