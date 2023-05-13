Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers square off against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 22nd in baseball with 39 home runs. They average 1.0 per game.

Seattle's .373 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Mariners rank 28th in the majors with a .224 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (166 total runs).

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.6 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.36 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.159).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Bryce Miller (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Miller is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Miller will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Astros W 3-1 Home Bryce Miller Brandon Bielak 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers - Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder

