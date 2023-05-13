The Detroit Tigers (17-20) host the Seattle Mariners (19-19) at 1:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (1-0, .75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo.

Mariners vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros without allowing a run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of .75, a 15 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .417.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

The Tigers will look to Faedo (0-0) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In his one games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .176 against him. He has a 3.86 ERA and averages 1.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

