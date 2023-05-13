Matthew Beniers Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Matthew Beniers will be in action Saturday when his Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Beniers Season Stats Insights
- Beniers has averaged 17:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +14).
- Beniers has scored a goal in 23 of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Beniers has a point in 37 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in 18 of them.
- Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.
- The implied probability that Beniers hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Beniers Stats vs. the Stars
- The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|80
|Games
|9
|57
|Points
|5
|24
|Goals
|1
|33
|Assists
|4
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.