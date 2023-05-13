Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken are facing the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bjorkstrand's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

In Bjorkstrand's 81 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Bjorkstrand has a point in 36 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points nine times.

Bjorkstrand has had an assist in a game 23 times this season over 81 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Bjorkstrand goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 10 45 Points 5 20 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

