Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet Saturday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are on top 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this decisive matchup, listing them +140 moneyline odds against the Stars (-165).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime matchups.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with more than two goals scored.
- Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games this season and has registered 45 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-19-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
