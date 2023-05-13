The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet Saturday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are on top 3-2 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this decisive matchup, listing them +140 moneyline odds against the Stars (-165).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we predict will emerge with the victory.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Kraken 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+140)

Kraken (+140) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.1)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime matchups.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have earned 104 points in their 62 games with more than two goals scored.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 32 games this season and has registered 45 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-19-4 (76 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Kraken went 14-15-3 in those matchups (31 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

