Mariners vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (20-19) and the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at Comerica Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on May 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-2) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (1-3) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Mariners vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Mariners vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Tigers Player Props
|Mariners vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 15 (55.6%) of those contests.
- This season Seattle has won five of its six games when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 171 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners' 3.28 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|Rangers
|L 2-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|W 5-0
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|L 4-3
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|-
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.