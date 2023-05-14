The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take on the Detroit Tigers and Andy Ibanez on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Mariners vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in baseball with 41 total home runs.

Seattle is slugging .372, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Mariners' .223 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Seattle is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (171 total).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.28 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.138).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Gilbert is trying to secure his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Gilbert will look to continue a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Rangers L 2-1 Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers W 5-0 Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers - Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox - Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert -

