The Seattle Mariners (20-19) will look to Ty France when they visit Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (17-21) at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 14. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+150). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.79 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-3, 6.09 ERA)

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 5-1 (83.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Mariners went 6-3 over the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (41.7%) in those contests.

This year, the Tigers have won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.