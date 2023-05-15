Adam Larsson will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Looking to wager on Larsson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adam Larsson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +190)

0.5 points (Over odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Larsson Season Stats Insights

Larsson has averaged 23:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +27).

In eight of 82 games this season, Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Larsson has a point in 30 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Larsson has had an assist in a game 23 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 34.5% that Larsson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29% chance of Larsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Larsson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 33 Points 5 8 Goals 3 25 Assists 2

