Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Schwartz in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:25 per game on the ice, is -17.

In Schwartz's 71 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schwartz has a point in 30 games this year (out of 71), including multiple points nine times.

Schwartz has an assist in 17 of 71 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Schwartz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 11 40 Points 5 21 Goals 3 19 Assists 2

