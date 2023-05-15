Jordan Eberle will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Eberle? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 16:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In 18 of 82 games this year Eberle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Eberle has a point in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Eberle has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 50% that Eberle goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Eberle has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Eberle Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 82 Games 12 63 Points 11 20 Goals 6 43 Assists 5

