Monday's game features the Boston Red Sox (22-19) and the Seattle Mariners (20-20) clashing at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (4-2) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-2) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Mariners 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 26 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 14-12 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with 174 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule