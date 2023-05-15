The Seattle Mariners (20-20) and the Boston Red Sox (22-19) will clash on Monday, May 15 at Fenway Park, with George Kirby pitching for the Mariners and Tanner Houck toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Red Sox have +100 odds to upset. A 10-run total is set for this contest.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (4-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 15, or 53.6%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a record of 14-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mariners have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Red Sox have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

