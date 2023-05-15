The Seattle Mariners (20-20) and Boston Red Sox (22-19) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Tigers, and the Red Sox a series loss to the Cardinals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (4-2) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-2) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (4-2, 2.62 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (3-2, 5.26 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.62, an 11.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .963 in seven games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts over 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, May 7, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 26-year-old has put together a 5.26 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings during seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.

Houck enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Houck will try to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).

