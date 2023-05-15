Matthew Beniers will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Fancy a bet on Beniers? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.

Beniers has netted a goal in a game 23 times this year in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Beniers has a point in 37 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 18 times.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Beniers has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 10 57 Points 7 24 Goals 2 33 Assists 5

