Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Monday at American Airlines Center for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up at 3-3. Oddsmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Kraken (+160).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to win the game.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals 63 times, earning 106 points from those matchups (51-8-4).
- This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 22-8-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
