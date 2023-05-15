The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Monday at American Airlines Center for a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up at 3-3. Oddsmakers give the Stars -190 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Kraken (+160).

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to win the game.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-12-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 63 times, earning 106 points from those matchups (51-8-4).

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 33 games has a record of 22-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 37-19-4 (78 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 32 times this season, and earned 31 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

