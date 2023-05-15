Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken face the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Dunn's props? Here is some information to help you.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has a plus-minus of +28, while averaging 23:40 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 81 games this season, Dunn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has recorded a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 39 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Dunn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 12 64 Points 11 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 11

