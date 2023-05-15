Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars face off in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Does a wager on Gourde interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Gourde has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

Gourde has scored a goal in 13 of 81 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Gourde has a point in 38 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Gourde has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Gourde has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 12 48 Points 9 14 Goals 6 34 Assists 3

