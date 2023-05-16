Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (22-20) taking on the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 16). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Red Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will look to Luis Castillo (2-1) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (2-3).

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 29 games this season and won 16 (55.2%) of those contests.

Seattle has entered 11 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 7-4 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Seattle has scored 184 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.27 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule