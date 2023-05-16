The Boston Red Sox (22-20) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-1) for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the Red Sox.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-3, 6.23 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (2-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.70 ERA this season with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Castillo has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta (2-3) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.

Pivetta has collected one quality start this season.

Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this matchup.

