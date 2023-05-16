Mariners vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox (22-20) will look to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (2-1) for the Mariners and Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the Red Sox.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-3, 6.23 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- Castillo (2-1) will take the mound for the Mariners, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
- The 30-year-old has pitched to a 2.70 ERA this season with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across eight games.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Castillo has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta
- Pivetta (2-3) takes the mound first for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.23 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
- Pivetta has collected one quality start this season.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this matchup.
