Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Lakers - May 16
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|24.5
|32.5
|Rebounds
|13.5
|11.8
|12.7
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|10.1
|PRA
|50.5
|46.1
|55.3
|PR
|41.5
|36.3
|45.2
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.9
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers
- This season, Nikola Jokic has made 9.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 18.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 0.8 threes per game, or 5.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.6 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.
- Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers are 18th in the league, allowing 12.5 makes per game.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/9/2023
|35
|14
|11
|16
|1
|1
|1
|12/16/2022
|35
|25
|11
|8
|1
|0
|4
|10/30/2022
|36
|23
|14
|6
|1
|2
|0
|10/26/2022
|35
|31
|13
|9
|0
|0
|4
