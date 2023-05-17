Mariners vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.
The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales (3-0) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (188 total, 4.5 per game).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.37 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Tigers
|W 9-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Matthew Boyd
|May 13
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Bryce Miller vs Alex Faedo
|May 14
|@ Tigers
|L 5-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Joey Wentz
|May 15
|@ Red Sox
|W 10-1
|George Kirby vs Tanner Houck
|May 16
|@ Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Luis Castillo vs Nick Pivetta
|May 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brayan Bello
|May 19
|@ Braves
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Bryce Elder
|May 20
|@ Braves
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|May 21
|@ Braves
|-
|George Kirby vs Charlie Morton
|May 22
|Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Drew Rucinski
|May 23
|Athletics
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Luis Medina
