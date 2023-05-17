Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) at Fenway Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Red Sox coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 17.

The probable pitchers are Brayan Bello (2-1) for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales (3-0) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (188 total, 4.5 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.37 ERA this year, fourth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule