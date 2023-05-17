Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

Seattle has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of its 42 opportunities.

The Mariners have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 11-9 7-8 14-12 14-15 7-5

