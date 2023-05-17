Mariners vs. Red Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and starter Brayan Bello on Wednesday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mariners have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Mariners vs. Red Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- In their last 10 contests, the Mariners were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Mariners' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.
- Seattle has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 4-3 in those contests.
- The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 20 of its 42 opportunities.
- The Mariners have an against the spread record of 1-2-0 in three games with a line this season.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|11-9
|7-8
|14-12
|14-15
|7-5
