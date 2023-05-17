Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 45 home runs.

Fueled by 121 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 25th in MLB with a .380 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 188 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

Seattle averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.37 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.163 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send Marco Gonzales (3-0) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gonzales has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Tigers W 9-2 Away Marco Gonzales Matthew Boyd 5/13/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Bryce Miller Alex Faedo 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves - Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert - 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Charlie Morton 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Muller 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina

