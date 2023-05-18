Anthony Davis NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Nuggets - May 18
The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we look at Davis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|25.9
|22.8
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.5
|14.1
|Assists
|2.5
|2.6
|2.7
|PRA
|40.5
|41
|39.6
|PR
|37.5
|38.4
|36.9
|3PM
|0.5
|0.3
|0.2
Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.
- Davis' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Nuggets have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.
- The Nuggets allow 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have conceded 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.
Anthony Davis vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/16/2023
|42
|40
|10
|3
|1
|2
|3
|12/16/2022
|17
|10
|4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/30/2022
|37
|23
|15
|2
|0
|1
|1
|10/26/2022
|36
|22
|14
|5
|0
|2
|3
