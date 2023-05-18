How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18 showcases the Carolina Hurricanes hosting the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Watch the Hurricanes-Panthers matchup on TNT.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Player Props
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Panthers Prediction
Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/13/2023
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|6-4 CAR
|12/30/2022
|Hurricanes
|Panthers
|4-0 CAR
|11/9/2022
|Panthers
|Hurricanes
|3-0 FLA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in the NHL with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 38 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 33 goals over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.