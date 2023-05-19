On Friday, May 19 at 7:20 PM ET, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (27-16) host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-22) in the series opener at Truist Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mariners have +125 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 23 out of the 35 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Mariners have come away with five wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 13th 3rd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

