Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Braves on May 19, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ty France and others in the Atlanta Braves-Seattle Mariners matchup at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has put up 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .273/.349/.388 so far this year.
- France will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Kelenic Stats
- Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI (42 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashed .282/.333/.537 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 15
|2-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 14
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0) for his ninth start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- The 24-year-old's 1.94 ERA ranks second, 1.122 WHIP ranks 28th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|5.1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Marlins
|May. 2
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 26
|5.1
|5
|4
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI (58 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He's slashing .345/.437/.613 so far this season.
- Acuna hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI (34 total hits).
- He's slashed .268/.400/.575 on the season.
- Murphy enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
