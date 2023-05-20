The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York will see Jon Rahm in the field from May 18-21 as the golfers battle the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Rahm at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in four of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Rahm has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

In his past five events, Rahm has one win and two top-five finishes.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

This week Rahm is looking for his fourth top-20 finish in a row.

Rahm will attempt to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 14 -10 275 4 19 8 12 $16.7M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Rahm's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five once and the top 10 two times. His average finish has been 26th.

In his past six appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut five times.

The most recent time Rahm played this event was in 2022, and he finished 48th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year, while Oak Hill Country Club is set for 7,394 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Oak Hill Country Club has a recent scoring average of +3.

The average course Rahm has played i the last year (7,392 yards) is two yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.78 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rahm shot better than 92% of the golfers (averaging 4.31 strokes).

Rahm carded a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Rahm had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Rahm had more birdies or better (11) than the field average of 5.0 on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, Rahm carded a bogey or worse on three of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Rahm finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Rahm finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Rahm Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

