Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Jesse Chavez, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

Seattle ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Seattle averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Tigers L 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Joey Wentz 5/15/2023 Red Sox W 10-1 Away George Kirby Tanner Houck 5/16/2023 Red Sox L 9-4 Away Luis Castillo Nick Pivetta 5/17/2023 Red Sox L 12-3 Away Marco Gonzales Brayan Bello 5/19/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Bryce Miller Bryce Elder 5/20/2023 Braves - Away Logan Gilbert Jesse Chávez 5/21/2023 Braves - Away George Kirby Jared Shuster 5/22/2023 Athletics - Home Luis Castillo Drew Rucinski 5/23/2023 Athletics - Home Marco Gonzales Luis Medina 5/24/2023 Athletics - Home Bryce Miller Ken Waldichuk 5/25/2023 Athletics - Home Logan Gilbert JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.