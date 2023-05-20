How to Watch the Mariners vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field on Saturday at Truist Park against Jesse Chavez, who gets the start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners have hit 45 homers this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- Seattle ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 193 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.64) in the majors this season.
- Mariners pitchers have a 1.194 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gilbert will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Joey Wentz
|5/15/2023
|Red Sox
|W 10-1
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tanner Houck
|5/16/2023
|Red Sox
|L 9-4
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Nick Pivetta
|5/17/2023
|Red Sox
|L 12-3
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Brayan Bello
|5/19/2023
|Braves
|L 6-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Bryce Elder
|5/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Jesse Chávez
|5/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Jared Shuster
|5/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Drew Rucinski
|5/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Luis Medina
|5/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
