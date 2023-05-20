Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (28-16) will square off with Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park on Saturday, May 20. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mariners have +115 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Jesse Chavez - ATL (0-0, 2.50 ERA) vs Logan Gilbert - SEA (1-2, 3.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Mariners and Braves matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (+115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jarred Kelenic hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a 22-7 record (winning 75.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (35.7%) in those games.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Mariners vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+280) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+275)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.