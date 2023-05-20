Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ty France and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Seattle Mariners matchup at Truist Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Braves Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (45 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .266/.342/.379 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 43 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.337/.533 on the season.

Kelenic heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1 at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 59 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .343/.433/.610 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 39 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashed .236/.370/.515 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Blue Jays May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

