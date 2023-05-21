Carlos Alcaraz faces Flavio Cobolli to begin play in the French Open in Paris, France (in the round of 128). In his most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), he was eliminated by Fabian Marozsan in the round of 32. Alcaraz is the favorite (+160) at Stade Roland Garros.

Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 11

May 21 - June 11 Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Alcaraz's Next Match

Alcaraz will begin play at the French Open by meeting Cobolli in the round of 128 on Sunday, May 28 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Alcaraz has current moneyline odds of -3000 to win his next matchup against Cobolli.

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +400

US Open odds to win: +300

French Open odds to win: +160

Alcaraz Stats

In his most recent match, Alcaraz came up short 3-6, 6-7 versus Marozsan in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Alcaraz is 56-12 over the past 12 months, with five tournament victories.

Alcaraz is 29-5 on clay over the past year, with three tournament wins.

Alcaraz has played 24.9 games per match in his 68 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his 34 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Alcaraz has averaged 23.3 games.

Over the past year, Alcaraz has been victorious in 32.8% of his return games and 83.6% of his service games.

On clay over the past year, Alcaraz has claimed 82.9% of his service games and 35.8% of his return games.

